J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

In a report released today, Thomas Plamer from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Darling Ingredients (DAR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.16.

Plamer has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Darling Ingredients.

According to TipRanks.com, Plamer is ranked #3772 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darling Ingredients is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

Based on Darling Ingredients’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $859 million and net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $835 million and had a net profit of $18.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAR in relation to earlier this year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc. engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products. The Food Ingredients segment comprises gelatin, natural casings and meat by-products, and specialty products activities. The Fuel Ingredients segment consists of biofuel and bioenergy services. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.