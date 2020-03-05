J.P. Morgan Remains a Buy on Sunrun (RUN)

In a report released today, Mark Strouse from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Sunrun (RUN), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.60.

Strouse has an average return of 25.3% when recommending Sunrun.

According to TipRanks.com, Strouse is ranked #466 out of 6293 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunrun with a $25.00 average price target, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on February 20, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Sunrun’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RUN in relation to earlier this year.

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

