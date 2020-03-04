J.P. Morgan Remains a Buy on Chevron (CVX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained a Buy rating on Chevron (CVX) today and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.39, close to its 52-week low of $90.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Cenovus Energy.

Chevron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.25, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $127.34 and a one-year low of $90.11. Currently, Chevron has an average volume of 7.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CVX: