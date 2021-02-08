J.P. Morgan Reiterates a Hold Rating on Anglo American (AAUKF)

In a report released today, Dominic OKane from J.P. Morgan reiterated a Hold rating on Anglo American (AAUKF), with a price target of p3000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.33.

According to TipRanks.com, OKane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 70.9% success rate. OKane covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglo American Platinum, Lundin Mining, and Vale SA.

Anglo American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.26, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Liberum Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a p2800.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.02 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 7,216.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAUKF in relation to earlier this year.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.