J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Toll Brothers (TOL)

In a report released today, Michael Rehaut from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Toll Brothers (TOL), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

Toll Brothers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Toll Brothers’ market cap is currently $3.42B and has a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TOL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers. The City Living segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. The company was founded by Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll in May 1986 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

Read More on TOL: