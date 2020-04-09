J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released yesterday, Andreas Willi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.15.

Willi noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Siemens Gamesa auf “Underweight” belassen. Die Berichtssaison der europaischen Investitionsguterindustrie zum ersten Quartal berge angesichts der Corona-Krise soviele Ungewissheiten wie kein Quartal zuvor, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insofern seien auch seine Schatzungen risikobehaftet. Der Anlegerfokus durfte vor allem auf der Liquiditatssituation und Kostenentwicklung der Sektorunternehmen liegen./edh/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 19:29 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:15 / EDT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #4090 out of 6295 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $15.69 average price target.

Based on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and GAAP net loss of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $18 million.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.