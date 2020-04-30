J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released today, Chetan Udeshi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF), with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.30.

Udeshi has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Udeshi is ranked #3929 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $59.55 average price target, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.06 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 98.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.