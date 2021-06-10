J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on United Parcel (UPS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel (UPS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $201.06, close to its 52-week high of $219.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $216.06, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $219.59 and a one-year low of $99.59. Currently, United Parcel has an average volume of 3.53M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1907, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. is the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions. The company also operates one of the largest airlines in the world and has the world’s largest fleet of alternative-powered vehicles. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight.

Read More on UPS: