J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Harlan Sur from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sur is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Sur covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Vishay Intertechnology, and ON Semi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.11, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors’ market cap is currently $27.44B and has a P/E ratio of 114.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.56.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.