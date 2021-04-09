J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Prosus (PROSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Marcus Diebel maintained a Buy rating on Prosus (PROSF) today and set a price target of EUR146.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.88.

Diebel has an average return of 3.3% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Diebel is ranked #1551 out of 7435 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosus with a $167.05 average price target, which is a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR123.00 price target.

Prosus’ market cap is currently $183.7B and has a P/E ratio of 45.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.45.

Prosus NV is a consumer internet group operating across a variety of platforms and geographies. The group’s businesses primarily operate in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The group’s businesses and investments are organised around the following segments: Ecommerce, which comprises its interests in Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Food Delivery, Etail, Travel and other Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, which comprises its interests in Tencent and Mail.ru Group and Corporate which relates to group-level corporate services and treasury function.