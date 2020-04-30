J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report released today, Dominic OKane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF), with a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, OKane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 58.3% success rate. OKane covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, First Quantum Minerals, and Anglo American.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.92, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on April 17, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$7.02 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.35 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 64.38K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.