J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Currently, the analyst consensus on Health Catalyst is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

Based on Health Catalyst’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.58 million.

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides healthcare data warehousing and process improvement solutions. Its solutions include accountable care, analytics adoption model, care management solutions, healthcare analytics, late-binding data warehouse, population health management, and predictive analytics.

