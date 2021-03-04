J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Sell Rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Sell rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) on February 25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.22, close to its 52-week high of $14.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jounce Therapeutics with a $15.00 average price target.

Jounce Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $525.6M and has a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNCE in relation to earlier this year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.