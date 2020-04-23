J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Hold Rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Hold rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.75, close to its 52-week low of $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Werner Enterprises, and Heartland Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $21.00 average price target, a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.96 and a one-year low of $14.17. Currently, Echo Global Logistics has an average volume of 259K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kyle Sauers, the CFO of ECHO bought 25,000 shares for a total of $294,500.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.