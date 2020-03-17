J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Hold Rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

J.P. Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.54, close to its 52-week low of $31.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Intuitive Surgical, and IQVIA Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DENTSPLY SIRONA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.00, implying a 58.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.87 and a one-year low of $31.70. Currently, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average volume of 1.59M.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments.