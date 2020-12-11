J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Hold Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB) on October 30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $242.98, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $293.74, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $268.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $374.99 and a one-year low of $223.25. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.49M.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

