J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Hold Rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report issued on December 6, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.60, a 92.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Raymond James also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $17.43. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 752.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALLO in relation to earlier this year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.