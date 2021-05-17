J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Buy Rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report issued on May 14, Ashik Musaddi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.95, close to its 52-week high of $101.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.3% success rate. Musaddi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding AG, and M&G Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.11, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.64 and a one-year low of $60.78. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 493.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.