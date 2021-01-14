J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Buy Rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.73, implying a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.49 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 704K.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.