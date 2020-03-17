J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Buy Rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

J.P. Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) today and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $409.62, close to its 52-week low of $370.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, DENTSPLY SIRONA, and IQVIA Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $658.75, representing a 59.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $619.00 and a one-year low of $370.00. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has an average volume of 795.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISRG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

