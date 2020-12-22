J.P. Morgan Maintains a Hold Rating on Moderna (MRNA)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Moderna (MRNA) on December 15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $148.31, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Moderna’s market cap is currently $55.49B and has a P/E ratio of -87.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.11.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

