J.P. Morgan Maintains a Hold Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $293.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $306.75, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Biogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $947 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.