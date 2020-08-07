J.P. Morgan Maintains a Buy Rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) on July 30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $273.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.06, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $71.2B and has a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.