J.P. Morgan Maintains a Buy Rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) today and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $359.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Sanofi, and UCB SA.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $422.21, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF390.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $399.00 and a one-year low of $274.15. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 3,816.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.