J.P. Morgan Maintains a Buy Rating on Prosus (PROSF)

In a report issued on May 21, Marcus Diebel from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Prosus (PROSF), with a price target of EUR140.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.82.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosus with a $168.23 average price target, a 65.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR123.00 price target.

Prosus’ market cap is currently $164.3B and has a P/E ratio of 38.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.76.

Prosus NV is a consumer internet group operating across a variety of platforms and geographies. The group’s businesses primarily operate in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The group’s businesses and investments are organised around the following segments: Ecommerce, which comprises its interests in Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Food Delivery, Etail, Travel and other Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, which comprises its interests in Tencent and Mail.ru Group and Corporate which relates to group-level corporate services and treasury function.