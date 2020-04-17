J.P. Morgan Maintains a Buy Rating on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

In a report released today, Kenneth Goldman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Hostess Brands (TWNK), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hostess Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a one-year high of $14.86 and a one-year low of $9.33. Currently, Hostess Brands has an average volume of 1.44M.

Hostess Brands, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through following segments: Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery. The Sweet Baked Goods segment consists of fresh and frozen baked goods and bread products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill and Big Texas brands. The In-Store Bakery segment consists of Superior on Main branded and store-branded products sold through the in-store bakery section of grocery and club stores. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas, MO.