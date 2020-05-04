J.P. Morgan Maintains a Buy Rating on Ares Capital (ARCC)

In a report released today, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital (ARCC), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Capital One Financial, and TPG Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Capital with a $16.04 average price target.

Ares Capital’s market cap is currently $5.26B and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARCC in relation to earlier this year.

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

