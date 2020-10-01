J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Hold Rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Pannuti from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Essity AB, and Diageo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $61.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $156.1B and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.