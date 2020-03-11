J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Hold Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.09, close to its 52-week low of $40.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $62.17, a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $183.7B and has a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

