J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on XPeng, Inc. ADR (XPEV)
J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai reiterated a Buy rating on XPeng, Inc. ADR (XPEV) on November 9 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.90.
Lai has an average return of 38.2% when recommending XPeng, Inc. ADR.
According to TipRanks.com, Lai is ranked #3351 out of 7061 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on XPeng, Inc. ADR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a -12.8% downside. In a report issued on November 4, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.70 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). It targets the mid- to high-end segment in China’s passenger vehicle market.
Read More on XPEV: