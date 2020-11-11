J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on XPeng, Inc. ADR (XPEV)

J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai reiterated a Buy rating on XPeng, Inc. ADR (XPEV) on November 9 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.90.

Lai has an average return of 38.2% when recommending XPeng, Inc. ADR.

According to TipRanks.com, Lai is ranked #3351 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPeng, Inc. ADR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a -12.8% downside. In a report issued on November 4, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.70 price target.

XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). It targets the mid- to high-end segment in China’s passenger vehicle market.

