J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Morris from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.10, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 1,580.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.