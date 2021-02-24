J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Quilter (QUILF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Gurjit Kambo reiterated a Buy rating on Quilter (QUILF) yesterday and set a price target of p186.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.19.

Kambo has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Quilter.

According to TipRanks.com, Kambo is ranked #1796 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quilter with a $2.29 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.19 and a one-year low of $1.37. Currently, Quilter has an average volume of 187.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.