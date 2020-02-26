J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Livongo Health (LVGO)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Samuel is ranked #4652 out of 5951 analysts.

Livongo Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Livongo Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LVGO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health.

Read More on LVGO: