J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 69.7% success rate. Gresh covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.85.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $249.5B and has a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.