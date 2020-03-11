J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ) today and set a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.08, close to its 52-week low of $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $31.83 average price target, representing a 103.0% upside. In a report issued on March 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.79 and a one-year low of $12.91. Currently, Canadian Natural has an average volume of 2.88M.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading; Midstream and Refining; Exploration and Production; and Head Office.