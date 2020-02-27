J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.22, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $118.67 average price target, representing a 28.4% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.20 and a one-year low of $62.88. Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jean Jacques Bienaime, the CEO of BMRN bought 1,000 shares for a total of $21,510.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its products include Aldurazyme, Brineura, Kuvan, Naglazyme, Palynziq and Vimizim.

