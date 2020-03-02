J.P. Morgan Keeps a Sell Rating on Delek US Holdings (DK)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained a Sell rating on Delek US Holdings (DK) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.09, close to its 52-week low of $19.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Canadian Natural, and Hollyfrontier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $31.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.08 and a one-year low of $19.66. Currently, Delek US Holdings has an average volume of 1.23M.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other.