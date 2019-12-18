J.P. Morgan Keeps a Hold Rating on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

In a report released today, Rajat Gupta CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Penske Automotive Group (PAG), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.13, close to its 52-week high of $53.81.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Group 1 Automotive, Sonic Automotive, and AutoNation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Penske Automotive Group with a $59.00 average price target.

Based on Penske Automotive Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $130 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PAG in relation to earlier this year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments and Other.