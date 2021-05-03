J.P. Morgan Keeps a Hold Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) on April 29 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $77.21 average price target, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $79.91B and has a P/E ratio of 718.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.54.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

