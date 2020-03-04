J.P. Morgan Keeps a Hold Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.30, close to its 52-week low of $48.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $68.45, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.49 and a one-year low of $48.01. Currently, Exxon Mobil has an average volume of 19.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

