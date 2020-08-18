J.P. Morgan Keeps a Hold Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB) on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $289.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $318.62, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $270.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $374.99 and a one-year low of $215.78. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.47M.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

