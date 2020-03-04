J.P. Morgan Keeps a Buy Rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Worthington maintained a Buy rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Worthington covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtu Financial with a $19.07 average price target, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report issued on March 2, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.76 and a one-year low of $14.94. Currently, Virtu Financial has an average volume of 1.15M.

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services, and Corporate. The Market Making segment involves in the buy and sell of securities and other financial instruments.