J.P. Morgan Keeps a Buy Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

Catie Powers- December 9, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT

J.P. Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Intuitive Surgical, and Envista Holdings.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.46, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $484 million and net profit of $16.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts