J.P. Morgan Keeps a Buy Rating on Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF), with a price target of EUR832.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $890.00.

Deshpande has an average return of 13.2% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is ranked #840 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $892.58, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on April 5, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR882.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $984.41 and a one-year low of $620.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 2,236.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.