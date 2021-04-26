J.P. Morgan Initiates a Buy Rating on Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF)

In a report issued on April 21, Akhil Dattani from J.P. Morgan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF) and a price target of EUR72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.65.

Dattani has an average return of 28.2% when recommending Cellnex Telecom SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Dattani is ranked #2981 out of 7474 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellnex Telecom SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.83, a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.00 and a one-year low of $47.80. Currently, Cellnex Telecom SA has an average volume of 2,033.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries. The company was founded on June 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.