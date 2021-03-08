J.P. Morgan Downgrades Nikola (NKLA) to Hold

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded Nikola (NKLA) to Hold today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.90, close to its 52-week low of $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Coster covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Shoals Technologies Group, and Array Technologies.

Nikola has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.50, a 57.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Nikola’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49K and had a GAAP net loss of $26.28 million.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on searching for prospective target businesses to acquire. The company was founded on January 23, 2018 and is headquartered in Mamaroneck, NY.

