J.P. Morgan Downgrades Banco Santander (Mexico) SA Institucion de Banca Multiple GrupoFinanciero Santander C (BSMX) to Hold

In a report released today, Domingos Falavina from J.P. Morgan downgraded Banco Santander (Mexico) SA Institucion de Banca Multiple GrupoFinanciero Santander C (BSMX) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.88, close to its 52-week low of $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Falavina is ranked #5015 out of 6244 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Banco Santander (Mexico) SA Institucion de Banca Multiple GrupoFinanciero Santander C is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Banco Santander (Mexico) SA Institucion de Banca Multiple GrupoFinanciero Santander C’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.27 billion and net profit of $5.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.91 billion and had a net profit of $5.1 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.