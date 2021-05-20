J.P. Morgan Downgrades Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (EUITF) to Hold

In a report released today, Christopher Brown from J.P. Morgan downgraded Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (EUITF) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is ranked #3170 out of 7517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.