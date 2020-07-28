J.P. Morgan Believes Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 21, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $284.21, close to its 52-week high of $306.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $300.82, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $306.08 and a one-year low of $165.23. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.77M.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.