J.P. Morgan Believes Varonis Systems (VRNS) Won’t Stop Here

J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Buy today and set a price target of $246.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $129.80, close to its 52-week high of $138.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Auty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Auty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Sapiens International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.27, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $138.75 and a one-year low of $48.95. Currently, Varonis Systems has an average volume of 292.4K.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

